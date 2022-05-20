Lyme Rotary raises 5K for Ukrainian appeal

The Rotary Club in Lyme Regis has raised nearly £5000 for Ukraine, through street collections and donations.

Rotary Clubs in the district have come together to support Ukraine; taking in refugees, collecting medical equipment and sending it to Ukraine, and collecting funds from the community.

£40,000 has recently been sent to Rotary Clubs in the area surrounding Ukraine as well as Water Survival Box Charity.

Rotary District ( Poland) : £10,000, Rotary District (the Republic of Moldova and Romania) £10,000, Rotary District ( Hungary ): £10,000, Rotary Lviv International: £5000, Water Survival Box: £5000.

Messages of thanks have been received from all these clubs and the Young Rotarians of Lviv Ukraine. Further funds raised of £30,000 are also in the process of being allocated depending on need.

Several individual clubs like Lyme Regis have also sent money directly to The British Red Cross and other charities as well as coordinating on a national basis with the International Rotary Fellowship of Healthcare Professionals.

For more information, email secretary@lymeregisrotary.org , www.lymeregisrotary.org. or contact any Rotarian.