Security guards to patrol Lyme Regis gardens and seafront

Lyme Regis seafront. Picture Chris Carson Archant

Anti-social behaviour in Lyme Regis has led to increased police patrols supported by security guards, and the use of special powers to disperse troublemakers.

A section 35 order allows police officers to direct a person to leave the area and not return for up to 48 hours.

The security guards will start patrolling on the night of Friday, July 17 with a focus on the beach, seafront and gardens, but also keeping an eye on other known trouble areas in the town.

The guards will be wearing body cameras and any relevant footage will be passed to police.

Town clerk John Wright said: “The level of anti-social behaviour has now reached such a point that the council decided it needed to take action and employ a security company to support the increased police efforts.

“Not only is the behaviour having a detrimental impact on the lives of residents who live nearby, but it’s also intimidating for people who are passing by and feel they need to avoid an area where a group is gathered.

“As we are now approaching the school summer holidays and the weather is improving, lots of families will be staying on the beach later into the evening and the last thing we want is for people to feel they have to leave because of the behaviour of a minority.

“Hopefully the presence of security guards will not only discourage anti-social behaviour, but also reassure the public that the town remains a safe and welcoming place for both residents and visitors.”