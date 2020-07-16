Advanced search

Security guards to patrol Lyme Regis gardens and seafront

PUBLISHED: 14:53 16 July 2020 | UPDATED: 14:54 16 July 2020

Lyme Regis seafront. Picture Chris Carson

Lyme Regis seafront. Picture Chris Carson

Archant

Anti-social behaviour in Lyme Regis has led to increased police patrols supported by security guards, and the use of special powers to disperse troublemakers.

A section 35 order allows police officers to direct a person to leave the area and not return for up to 48 hours.

The security guards will start patrolling on the night of Friday, July 17 with a focus on the beach, seafront and gardens, but also keeping an eye on other known trouble areas in the town.

The guards will be wearing body cameras and any relevant footage will be passed to police.

Town clerk John Wright said: “The level of anti-social behaviour has now reached such a point that the council decided it needed to take action and employ a security company to support the increased police efforts.

“Not only is the behaviour having a detrimental impact on the lives of residents who live nearby, but it’s also intimidating for people who are passing by and feel they need to avoid an area where a group is gathered.

“As we are now approaching the school summer holidays and the weather is improving, lots of families will be staying on the beach later into the evening and the last thing we want is for people to feel they have to leave because of the behaviour of a minority.

“Hopefully the presence of security guards will not only discourage anti-social behaviour, but also reassure the public that the town remains a safe and welcoming place for both residents and visitors.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Midweek Herald. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Honiton high street cordoned off after device handed in to police station

Honiton high street. Ref mhh 37-16AW 5725. Picture: Alex Walton.

‘Dangerous’ Axminster road could have its speed limit halved

A 'dangerous' road in Axminster could see its speed limit reduced. Picture: Google Maps

New farm shop and café to open in place of kitchen garden school near Honiton

The Helliwells at Heron Farm. Picture: Heron Farm

Honiton Town Council elects new deputy mayor while mayor confirmed until 2021

Carol Gilson.

Honiton MP: We are trying to help those that fall outside of government schemes

MP Neil Parish visiting Honiton Street Market. Picture: Sam Cooper

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Honiton high street cordoned off after device handed in to police station

Honiton high street. Ref mhh 37-16AW 5725. Picture: Alex Walton.

‘Dangerous’ Axminster road could have its speed limit halved

A 'dangerous' road in Axminster could see its speed limit reduced. Picture: Google Maps

New farm shop and café to open in place of kitchen garden school near Honiton

The Helliwells at Heron Farm. Picture: Heron Farm

Honiton Town Council elects new deputy mayor while mayor confirmed until 2021

Carol Gilson.

Honiton MP: We are trying to help those that fall outside of government schemes

MP Neil Parish visiting Honiton Street Market. Picture: Sam Cooper

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Security guards to patrol Lyme Regis gardens and seafront

Lyme Regis seafront. Picture Chris Carson

New farm shop opens on the edge of Honiton

The manager Joanna and the rest of the team ahead of the store's opening. Picture: Combe Farm Shop

First virtual summer show hailed a ‘success’

Three different veg by Rosemary Bowler. Picture: The Uplyme & Lyme Regis Horticultural Society

Quiz time! How good is your sporting general knowledge?

Arsenal manager George Graham celebrates with the European Cup Winner's Cup

Devon League Clubs to commence shortened season on July 25

A cricket ball on the scorers table.