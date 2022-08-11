News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Outdoor fire in Lyme Regis

Adam Manning

Published: 11:41 AM August 11, 2022
Fire crews loading hoses aboard the RNLI boat to get them ashore. - Credit: Richard Horobin.

Fire crews from Seaton, Colyton and Lyme Regis, as well as Lyme Regis RNLI, helped tackle a grass fire at Pinhay cliffs last night (Wednesday, August 10).

The fire is believed to have been started in undergrowth at Pinhay cliffs - west of Lyme on Wednesday night at around 6:30pm.

The sea was too shallow to be accessed by land, so Lyme Regis RNLII used their boat to ferry the firefighting equipment ashore.

Once the fire was out, the lifeboat crew made two journeys to Pinhay and back to Lyme Regis with four firefighters and equipment aboard on each trip.

Some were able to get down to the fire using ropes, but the lifeboat crew were asked to take a portable pump and hoses by sea for the firefighters to use.

The lifeboat crew launched at 6.30pm and the operation ended four and a half hours later.

lyme regis

