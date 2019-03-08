Advanced search

Lyme lifeboat called to 'sinking gig'

PUBLISHED: 11:22 28 October 2019 | UPDATED: 11:22 28 October 2019

The RNLI lifeboat crew returns to harbour. Picture: Dave Holland

Lyme Regis lifeboat took part in a major rescue operation yeaterday (Sunday October 27) after a gig with children aboard was overwhelmed by waves and filled with water.

It happened 200 metres off West Beach, West Bay.

Everyone involved, including six youngsters and three adults, reached shore safely.

Volunteer lifeboat crew, paramedics and coastguards ashore treated some of the gig occupants.Two adults were taken to hospital by the ambulance service.

The lifeboat crew launched at 9.48am, initially to a report of 'an overturned gig with people in the water'.

When they arrived on scene adults and childen were ashore, some inside the harbourmaster's office.

The gig was on the beach.

Two lifeboat crew members, Georgia Robson and Andy Butterfield, went ashore to assist with casualty care.

The lifeboat then returned to Lyme Regis to pick up crew member Mark Ellis, who is also a full time paramedic, and helm Murray Saunders to assist, along with another paramedic, in treating children and adults.

Mark Ellis said: "I was able to treat two women and a young girl who were in some distress."

