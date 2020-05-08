Lyme Lifeboat ‘rescues’ two logs

Wood you believe itf - Lyme lifeboat crew tows in the 'rescued' tree trunk. Picture Richard Horobin Archant

Lyme Regis lifeboat answered two calls yesterday (Friday, May 8) following reports of a kayak in difficulty and an unspecified object in the water.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

In both cases – off Axmouth and near Charmouth – the items turned out to be tree logs.

Both were retrieved by the lvolunteer RNLI crew, one taken on board and the larger one towed back to Lyme Regis harbour.

The crew launched at 11am and returned to harbour at 12.30pm.

A lifeboat spokesman said: ”=In both cases it was better to be safe than sorry after the reports were received.”