Advanced search

Lyme Lifeboat ‘rescues’ two logs

PUBLISHED: 18:10 08 May 2020 | UPDATED: 18:10 08 May 2020

Wood you believe itf - Lyme lifeboat crew tows in the 'rescued' tree trunk. Picture Richard Horobin

Wood you believe itf - Lyme lifeboat crew tows in the 'rescued' tree trunk. Picture Richard Horobin

Archant

Lyme Regis lifeboat answered two calls yesterday (Friday, May 8) following reports of a kayak in difficulty and an unspecified object in the water.

In both cases – off Axmouth and near Charmouth – the items turned out to be tree logs.

Both were retrieved by the lvolunteer RNLI crew, one taken on board and the larger one towed back to Lyme Regis harbour.

The crew launched at 11am and returned to harbour at 12.30pm.

A lifeboat spokesman said: ”=In both cases it was better to be safe than sorry after the reports were received.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Midweek Herald. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Fish die after Colyton river polluted

An Environment Agency officer at the pollution site. Picture: EA

Honiton signs up to clinical trial in bid to defeat coronavirus pandemic

Dr Danny MUrphy at Honiton Surgery. Picture: Honiton Surgery

Councillor ‘sacked’ over Christmas card comments

Philip Skinner. Picture by Simon Horn. Ref mhh P2618-06-08SH

Five Covid-19 deaths confirmed in Sidmouth, two in Exmouth and one in Honiton

A picture of the map showing Covid-19 related deaths in between March 1, 2020 and April 17, 2020. Picture: Office of National Statistics.

Purple Bricks donates laptops to Seaton pupils

Ed Hunt, Seaton Primary School teacher (left) and Tom Greenacre, from Purple Bricks. Picture: SPS

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Fish die after Colyton river polluted

An Environment Agency officer at the pollution site. Picture: EA

Honiton signs up to clinical trial in bid to defeat coronavirus pandemic

Dr Danny MUrphy at Honiton Surgery. Picture: Honiton Surgery

Councillor ‘sacked’ over Christmas card comments

Philip Skinner. Picture by Simon Horn. Ref mhh P2618-06-08SH

Five Covid-19 deaths confirmed in Sidmouth, two in Exmouth and one in Honiton

A picture of the map showing Covid-19 related deaths in between March 1, 2020 and April 17, 2020. Picture: Office of National Statistics.

Purple Bricks donates laptops to Seaton pupils

Ed Hunt, Seaton Primary School teacher (left) and Tom Greenacre, from Purple Bricks. Picture: SPS

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Lyme Lifeboat ‘rescues’ two logs

Wood you believe itf - Lyme lifeboat crew tows in the 'rescued' tree trunk. Picture Richard Horobin

Lyme Regis Gig Club members impress in Virtual Rowing Championships

Gigs at the Isles of Scilly World Championships. Picture LRGC

Exmouth Town, Ottery St Mary, Millwey Rise and Seaton Town make up last four in the East Devon Virtual League KO Cup semi-finals

Football, genric picture.

Axminster firm’s free home learning software

A Prime8 coding page

Nominate an NHS worker to win a free Sidmouth holiday

Rosemary Cottage in Weston, Sidmouth. Picture: Sweetcombe Cottage Holidays
Drive 24