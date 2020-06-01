Eight rescued by Lyme Regis lifeboat

Lyme lifeboat approaching the two grounded speedboats. Picture RNLI Archant

Eight people, adults and children from two families, were rescued by Lyme Regis lifeboat on Saturday (May 30) after both their speedboats ran aground.

The incident happened at Black Ven, east of the town.

The volunteer lifeboat crew towed both craft and those aboard back to the safety of Lyme Regis harbour where the families were spoken to by local coastguards.

Lifeboat senior helm Tim Edwards said: “When we arrived on scene we found that both speedboats had run aground, disabling their gearboxes and their engines.”

The lifeboat launched at 2.40pm and the rescue operation ended at 4pm.

