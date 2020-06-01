Advanced search

Eight rescued by Lyme Regis lifeboat

PUBLISHED: 09:59 01 June 2020

Lyme lifeboat approaching the two grounded speedboats. Picture RNLI

Eight people, adults and children from two families, were rescued by Lyme Regis lifeboat on Saturday (May 30) after both their speedboats ran aground.

The incident happened at Black Ven, east of the town.

The volunteer lifeboat crew towed both craft and those aboard back to the safety of Lyme Regis harbour where the families were spoken to by local coastguards.

Lifeboat senior helm Tim Edwards said: “When we arrived on scene we found that both speedboats had run aground, disabling their gearboxes and their engines.”

The lifeboat launched at 2.40pm and the rescue operation ended at 4pm.

The RNLI charity saves lives at sea. Its volunteers provide a 24-hour search and rescue service around the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland coasts. The RNLI operates over 238 lifeboat stations in the UK and Ireland and more than 240 lifeguard units on beaches around the UK and Channel Islands. The RNLI is independent of Coastguard and government and depends on voluntary donations and legacies to maintain its rescue service. Since the RNLI was founded in 1824 its lifeboat crews and lifeguards have saved over 142,200 lives.

