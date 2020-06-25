Rotary club raises more than £20,000

Outgoing Lyme Rotary Club president John Berry in fancy dress for the 2020 Lyme Lunge with Mayor Brian Larcombe, Mayoress and Town Crier Alan Vian. Picture LRRC Archant

The Rotary Club of Lyme Regis has raised more than £20,000 this year to support and donate to 23 different organisations.

Despite the lockdown members remain active and are meeting regularly via video conferencing.

Rotarian Peter Fortnam said: “We are hopeful when we are through the worst of this pandemic we can resume our Rotary activities and continue to support the many charities and organisations in the community and world at large.

“Most recently we have been pleased to support with a £750 donation, the West Dorset Scrubbers, who have been doing a magnificent job in making and supplying scrubs, masks, headbands etc. to the NHS and care homes in the region.

“Organisations helped in our community include the Church Tower Fund, Lyme Regis and Charmouth Christmas lights, Charmouth Scout group, Dictionaries for all our primary schools, St Michael’s school, the Lyme Regis Foodbank, Lifeboat, Cancer Research, Axminster and Lyme Cancer Support Group, West Dorset and Yeovil Freewheelers.

“Major donations have also been made to Julia’s House Dorset Hospice for children , Brain Tumour Research, Water Survival Box, Rotary Polio Plus, Doncaster Rotary Flood relief and Rotary Disaster Recovery Trust.

“The famous annual Lyme Regis New Year’s day LUNGE raised £4,500 this year and £3,500 last and our district was able to gain a Rotary International Global grant to add to this amount which enabled us to donate nearly £14,000 to The Dorset County Hospital Cancer Appeal.

“The amounts were split between raising money for equipment for the new radiotherapy wing completed last year and the refurbishment of the chemotherapy department this year.

“Simon Pearson who runs the charitable appeal for the Dorset County Hospital joined our president John Berry as one of the intrepid swimmers.”

Now the club is set to welcome a new president when Richard Main takes over from Mr Berry in July.

To find out more about how to join the Rotary family - the largest service organisation for men and women in the world - visit www.lymeregisrotary.org or call Mr Fortnam on 01297 443145.