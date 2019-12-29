Advanced search

Record turnout for Lyme's 'carols around the tree'

PUBLISHED: 09:32 29 December 2019 | UPDATED: 09:32 29 December 2019

Large crowds gathered in Lyme for this year's carols around the tree. Picture: Lyme Regis Rotary Club

Large crowds gathered in Lyme for this year's carols around the tree. Picture: Lyme Regis Rotary Club

Archant

Lyme's annual carols around the Christmas tree attracted bumper crowds.

A spokesman for the Rotary Club, which organised the town centre event, said it ha been the most successful yet, the mild weather bringing out a record number of people.

The town band provided the music and amongst those attending were the mayor Brian Larcombe town crier Alan Vian, who officiated, assisted by his wife Lynn.

The Royal Lion Hotel supplied everyone with hot soup and hundreds of mince pies on the night.

During the evening £1,006 was collected and the total raised by the Rotary Club after street collections at Lyme Regis and Charmouth came to £1,787.

The record amount will be donated to Dorset's Julia's House which cares for sick and terminally ill children.

A spokesman said: "Our thanks to all those attending in fine voice, both locals and visitors, and to all who so generously contributed."

Most Read

Driver rushed to hospital with serious injuries after crash

Police carried out a speeding operation in Sidmouth. Picture: Mark Atherton

Beloved Honiton barber of 50 years retires a day before Christmas

Alan Rowe MBE and his team collect their Pride of Honiton award from chamber chair Tony McCollum (far right) in 2018.

Horse sex man frightened woman

HAD SEX WITH A HORSE: Derek Woods, 26.

Axminster’s spirit will prevail, say town’s traders

Sarah Cloud, of Cloud Nine Florist, was one of 43 traders who threw their weight behind the Totally Locally Axminster Christmas Trail. Picture Barrie Hedges.

East Devon firefighters in Boxing Day flood water rescue

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Driver rushed to hospital with serious injuries after crash

Police carried out a speeding operation in Sidmouth. Picture: Mark Atherton

Beloved Honiton barber of 50 years retires a day before Christmas

Alan Rowe MBE and his team collect their Pride of Honiton award from chamber chair Tony McCollum (far right) in 2018.

Horse sex man frightened woman

HAD SEX WITH A HORSE: Derek Woods, 26.

Axminster’s spirit will prevail, say town’s traders

Sarah Cloud, of Cloud Nine Florist, was one of 43 traders who threw their weight behind the Totally Locally Axminster Christmas Trail. Picture Barrie Hedges.

East Devon firefighters in Boxing Day flood water rescue

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Record turnout for Lyme’s ‘carols around the tree’

Large crowds gathered in Lyme for this year's carols around the tree. Picture: Lyme Regis Rotary Club

Axminster Town suffer 9-0 mauling at Cullompton Rangers

Goal!

Honiton Skittles League reaches the semi-final stage

skittles generic picture

Honiton woman’s New Year honour

Heather Penwarden BEM

Axminster Town set for final game of 2019 at Cullompton Rangers

Action from the October meeting at Tiger Way between Axminster Town and Torridgeside. Picture ANDREW GRAHAM
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists