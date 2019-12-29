Record turnout for Lyme's 'carols around the tree'

Large crowds gathered in Lyme for this year's carols around the tree. Picture: Lyme Regis Rotary Club Archant

Lyme's annual carols around the Christmas tree attracted bumper crowds.

A spokesman for the Rotary Club, which organised the town centre event, said it ha been the most successful yet, the mild weather bringing out a record number of people.

The town band provided the music and amongst those attending were the mayor Brian Larcombe town crier Alan Vian, who officiated, assisted by his wife Lynn.

The Royal Lion Hotel supplied everyone with hot soup and hundreds of mince pies on the night.

During the evening £1,006 was collected and the total raised by the Rotary Club after street collections at Lyme Regis and Charmouth came to £1,787.

The record amount will be donated to Dorset's Julia's House which cares for sick and terminally ill children.

A spokesman said: "Our thanks to all those attending in fine voice, both locals and visitors, and to all who so generously contributed."