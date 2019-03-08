Fish supper nets £660 for lyme lifeboat

Patricia Williams and Di Mattock present the giant cheque to Lyme lifeboat crew. Picture Richard Horobin Archant

A fish supper hosted by Lyme Regis Sailing Club served up a £660 donation for the volunteers of the town's RNLI charity.

The lifeboat fundraiser was held on Friday (October 11) and 60 meals were served at the club's headquarters, thanks to the help of Vic Pelaou from Lyme's Fish Bar.

The supper was organised by Patricia Williams, of the sailing club, along with Di Mattock.

Another fish supper is planned in Lyme Regis on November 16, when former chef Petrina Muscroft hosts a fishy feast at the town's lifeboat station.

There will be two sittings - 6pm to 8pm and 8.30pm to 10.30pm. There will be a choice of fish dishes and a vegetarian option. Donations of £7 are invited and diners can take their own drink.

A Lyme lifeboat spokesman said: "It's the third year running that Petrina has held a fish supper as part of the RNLI's fundraising activities.

"Once again this year the RNLI is encouraging people to come together with friends, family or their local community to have fun and enjoy a fish-themed dish to help save lives at sea."