Lyme Tourist Information Centre closes its doors

PUBLISHED: 11:58 03 September 2020

Lyme TIC ladies Trudi Robson, Miranda Horsfield and Fiona Common receiving flowers. Picture Karol Kulik

Lyme Regis Tourist Information Centre (TIC) has closed, with the service facing an uncertain future.

Staff members Trudi Robson, Miranda Horsfield and Fiona Common moved out of the building on Friday.

The town council, which owns the property, on Guildhall corner, terminated the lease as it wants to use the space for other purposes.

The TIC team, who are employed by Dorset Council, is still working from home, replying to phone calls and e mail enquiries.

The ladies were presented with flowers on their final day at the centre by Karol Kulik, a trustee of the nearby Marine Theatre for whose shows the TIC has sold thousands of tickets over many years.

She said: “It was good for the community to have this opportunity to thank them for their work and support.

“And the blazing sun which followed put a happier face on what was in fact a sad occasion. We wished them all the best in their future endeavours.

“The ladies are working from home, but not sure for how long. They are being made redundant in due course. No one has been told what the future holds for us TIC-wise.”

Tourist information can still be accessed by calling 01297 442138, emailing LTIC@dorsetcouncil.gov.uk or the webform on the Lyme Regis TIC webpage on the Dorset Council website.

