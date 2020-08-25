Advanced search

Tributes paid to caring Lyme lady

PUBLISHED: 13:54 25 August 2020 | UPDATED: 14:17 25 August 2020

The late Maralyn Rattenbury.

The late Maralyn Rattenbury.

Archant

Heartfelt tributes to the ‘unofficial mum’ to hundreds of primary school children have been paid at Lyme Regis.

In his eulogy at the furneral service, at the parish church, for Maralyn Rattenbury, St Michael’s head teacher Nick Kiddle said that Maralyn, at the school for 31 years as a teaching assistant and dinner lady, was a very special employee.

She was full of kindness, caring and compasssion - a person calm and reassuring in a crisis whose capacity to listen and understand always made you feel better.

He added: “She was the kindest person I ever met.”

Maralyn, 67, who died after a brave fight against debilitating illness over many months, leaves a husband Phil, three chidlren and eight grandchildren.

Phil said: “The family has been very touched and comforted by the glowing tributes to Maralyn and the great support of so many kind people to whom we are so very grateful.”

