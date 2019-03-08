Lyme Art Society welcomes Lynda White

Lynda White with her two piantings. Picture: Moya Paul Archant

Lyme Regis Art Society began its autumn term with a welcome visit by well-known local painter Lynda White.

During her demonstration, called "Versatile Acrylics", she showed two very different techniques, completing two pieces of work before the end of the session and leaving members with no excuse for not diving in to this very user-friendly medium.

At the art society's next meeting from 2pm to 4pm on Tuesday, October 1, Susan Hughes will give a demonstration called 'Improve Your Drawing'.

Lyme Regis Art Society meets on alternate Tuesdays at The Woodmead Halls, in Hill Road, from 2pm to 4pm, with sessions being held until the end of March.

Visitors and new members are always welcome.

For further details, people should contact Sheila Stratton on 01297 445464 or go to the art society's website which is at https://www.lymeregisartssociety.org.uk/