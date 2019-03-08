Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Lyme Art Society welcomes Lynda White

PUBLISHED: 17:01 26 September 2019

Lynda White with her two piantings. Picture: Moya Paul

Lynda White with her two piantings. Picture: Moya Paul

Archant

Lyme Regis Art Society began its autumn term with a welcome visit by well-known local painter Lynda White.

During her demonstration, called "Versatile Acrylics", she showed two very different techniques, completing two pieces of work before the end of the session and leaving members with no excuse for not diving in to this very user-friendly medium.

At the art society's next meeting from 2pm to 4pm on Tuesday, October 1, Susan Hughes will give a demonstration called 'Improve Your Drawing'.

Lyme Regis Art Society meets on alternate Tuesdays at The Woodmead Halls, in Hill Road, from 2pm to 4pm, with sessions being held until the end of March.

Visitors and new members are always welcome.

For further details, people should contact Sheila Stratton on 01297 445464 or go to the art society's website which is at https://www.lymeregisartssociety.org.uk/

Most Read

Man’s body discovered in Seaton

Police ‘increasingly concerned’ for missing teenager last seen in Beer

Missing teenager William Fowles . Picture D&CP

Price hike proposed for main car parks in Honiton and Axminster blasted as ‘cash cow’ scheme by angry mayor

Lace Walk car park in Honiton. Photo by Terry Ife ref mhh 4264-46-12TI

Cat loses leg in Axminster ‘dog attack’

Nelson has been left with three legs following an incident in Axminster. Picture: Kim Hollands/ Google

Historic Honiton hotel could become new bistro

Montgomery's Hotel Honiton. Ref ehr 38 17TI 1244. Picture: Terry Ife

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Man’s body discovered in Seaton

Police ‘increasingly concerned’ for missing teenager last seen in Beer

Missing teenager William Fowles . Picture D&CP

Price hike proposed for main car parks in Honiton and Axminster blasted as ‘cash cow’ scheme by angry mayor

Lace Walk car park in Honiton. Photo by Terry Ife ref mhh 4264-46-12TI

Cat loses leg in Axminster ‘dog attack’

Nelson has been left with three legs following an incident in Axminster. Picture: Kim Hollands/ Google

Historic Honiton hotel could become new bistro

Montgomery's Hotel Honiton. Ref ehr 38 17TI 1244. Picture: Terry Ife

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Dalwood church organist still at the keyboard after 70 years

Still at the keyboard after 70 years - Dalwood Church organist Mary Jarvis with family and members of the congregation. Picture Chris Carson

Seaton end season with five-shot win against strong Ilminster team

Bowls. Ref exsp 25-16SH 9103. Picture: Simon Horn.

Honiton Seniors’ success for Alan DeVenny

East Devon golf club. Ref exsp 25 17TI 5401. Picture: Terry Ife

AVR’s Tim Sibley heads to Wales to take on one of the world’s hardest Ironmans

AVR's David Cooke representing GB Masters in the 200m in Venice. Picture: AVR

Honiton 2nds impress in fine win over North Tawton

Honiton 2nds at home to Exeter Eng. Ref mhsp 41-16TI 9448. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists