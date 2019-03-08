MINISTER'S MESSAGE: Cranbrook's Lythan Nevard

The Rev Lythan Nevard. Picture: James Cook. Archant

I'm having hearing aids fitted this week.

I'm quite young to be having them (54) as my hearing loss has been helped along by a feedback accident - never adjust the volume of a speaker whilst holding a microphone that is still turned on folks!

On the one hand I'm pleased about it.

Currently, its difficult holding heartfelt conversations when I have to guess at what is being said or ask for it to be repeated.

And it's a challenge in school assembly to hear the answers that children give me from the back of the hall.

On the other hand, it still feels like yet another sign that I am not as young as I used to be - along with the wrinkles, the saggy bits and the grey hair underneath the dye job.

It's easy to become despondent about getting older.

Some verses in the Bible don't seem to help - "We don't lose heart - though outwardly, we are wasting away" is a real kicker.

It all feels like a downhill slope to zimmer frames from here. But actually that verse goes on to say "yet inwardly we are being renewed day by day." I love that.

I can't do much about growing older.

Hopefully, I've got some life left in me but my body will continue to age.

I have a choice though. I can be downhearted about it. Or I can embrace the changes, count my blessings and know that God has more in store for me yet.

After all, every year lived is rich in experience.

It's a joy to be able to share some of that as well as being open to new ways of understanding the world as well.

Living life in the moment is a gift and if we try to cling on to what was, we miss out on what is.

So hearing aids, wrinkles and zimmer frames in their time, I'm ready for you.