News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Midweek Herald > News

Woman seriously injured after motorway bridge fall

person

Paul Jones

Published: 8:39 AM July 4, 2022
The body was found by police divers

Police were called to the scene on Sunday afternoon - Credit: Archant

A woman suffered serious injuries after falling from a motorway bridge yesterday (July 3).

Police were called to the M5 between junctions 28 and 29 at 2.20pm on Sunday following reports of concern for a woman located on a bridge.

Officers attended the scene, a Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson said.

"Subsequently, the woman fell and was airlifted to hospital with what are currently believed to be serious injuries," they said.

The motorway was closed for a period time during the incident.

Exeter News

Don't Miss

Seaton NatWest Bank - set to close in March. Photo Chris Carson

Former Seaton bank to become shop

Adam Manning

Author Picture Icon
east devon

Plan for 18-METRE 5G mast in Honiton submitted

Adam Manning

Author Picture Icon
Devon and Cornwall Police

Police investigate assault at Axe Vale Show

Philippa Davies

person
honiton

Chilcotts youngest auctioneer to feature in BBC show

Adam Manning

Author Picture Icon