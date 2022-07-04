Woman seriously injured after motorway bridge fall

Police were called to the scene on Sunday afternoon - Credit: Archant

A woman suffered serious injuries after falling from a motorway bridge yesterday (July 3).

Police were called to the M5 between junctions 28 and 29 at 2.20pm on Sunday following reports of concern for a woman located on a bridge.

Officers attended the scene, a Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson said.

"Subsequently, the woman fell and was airlifted to hospital with what are currently believed to be serious injuries," they said.

The motorway was closed for a period time during the incident.