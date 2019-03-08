Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Commercial property fire at Yarcombe

PUBLISHED: 07:23 25 June 2019 | UPDATED: 07:23 25 June 2019

Axminster Fire Engine. Picture D&SFRS

Axminster Fire Engine. Picture D&SFRS

Archant

Animal feed machine severely damaged in blaze

Firefighters from Honiton, Axminster and Chard attended a fire in a commercial property at Crawley, Yarcombe, at around 5pm yesterday (Monday, June 24).

A water carrier from Yeovil was also sent to the scene.

On arrival, the incident commander confirmed that there was a fire within an animal feed grinder mechanism and got crews to work to tackle the blaze using four breathing apparatus, one hose reel jet, one covering jet, thermal imaging cameras, a carbon monoxide monitor and small tools.

The fire caused approximately 80 per cent damage to the machine and slight smoke damage to the rest of the building.

Most Read

Woman’s body found near Axminster

Plan submitted for more than 440 new Axminster homes

The Crown Estate's latest plan to develop land east of Axminster. Sketch: Crown Estate

Colyton protests over fire station closure threat

The 'save our fire station' protest at Colyton. Picture Chris Carson

Axe Vale Show celebrates 25th anniversary in style

Axe Vale Show. Ref mha 26 18TI 2018 6227. Picture: Terry Ife

Axminster Town - How far will the Tigers travel in their 2019/20 league campaign?

The Axminster Town and University players shake hands before the start of their SWP League meeting at Tiger Way, a game that the Tigers won 4-3. Picture AXMINSTER TOWN FC

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Woman’s body found near Axminster

Plan submitted for more than 440 new Axminster homes

The Crown Estate's latest plan to develop land east of Axminster. Sketch: Crown Estate

Colyton protests over fire station closure threat

The 'save our fire station' protest at Colyton. Picture Chris Carson

Axe Vale Show celebrates 25th anniversary in style

Axe Vale Show. Ref mha 26 18TI 2018 6227. Picture: Terry Ife

Axminster Town - How far will the Tigers travel in their 2019/20 league campaign?

The Axminster Town and University players shake hands before the start of their SWP League meeting at Tiger Way, a game that the Tigers won 4-3. Picture AXMINSTER TOWN FC

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Commercial property fire at Yarcombe

Axminster Fire Engine. Picture D&SFRS

Woman’s body found near Axminster

Lyme Regis Seniors’ title success for Adrian Morgan

Roger Turner, Axe Cliff Golf Club seniors' chairman, presents the nett championship shield to Neil Smith(left) and the seniors' championship jug to Adrian Morgan. Picture LYME REGIS GOLF CLUB

Pyle knock sets up Feniton home win over Budleigh 2nds

San Vincent bowling for Feniton 1st team at Clyst St George. Ref mhsp 24 19TI 6423. Picture: Terry Ife

Plan submitted for more than 440 new Axminster homes

The Crown Estate's latest plan to develop land east of Axminster. Sketch: Crown Estate
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists