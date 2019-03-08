Commercial property fire at Yarcombe

Axminster Fire Engine. Picture D&SFRS Archant

Animal feed machine severely damaged in blaze

Firefighters from Honiton, Axminster and Chard attended a fire in a commercial property at Crawley, Yarcombe, at around 5pm yesterday (Monday, June 24).

A water carrier from Yeovil was also sent to the scene.

On arrival, the incident commander confirmed that there was a fire within an animal feed grinder mechanism and got crews to work to tackle the blaze using four breathing apparatus, one hose reel jet, one covering jet, thermal imaging cameras, a carbon monoxide monitor and small tools.

The fire caused approximately 80 per cent damage to the machine and slight smoke damage to the rest of the building.