Commercial property fire at Yarcombe
PUBLISHED: 07:23 25 June 2019 | UPDATED: 07:23 25 June 2019
Archant
Animal feed machine severely damaged in blaze
Firefighters from Honiton, Axminster and Chard attended a fire in a commercial property at Crawley, Yarcombe, at around 5pm yesterday (Monday, June 24).
A water carrier from Yeovil was also sent to the scene.
On arrival, the incident commander confirmed that there was a fire within an animal feed grinder mechanism and got crews to work to tackle the blaze using four breathing apparatus, one hose reel jet, one covering jet, thermal imaging cameras, a carbon monoxide monitor and small tools.
The fire caused approximately 80 per cent damage to the machine and slight smoke damage to the rest of the building.
Comments have been disabled on this article.