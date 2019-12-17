Advanced search

Mad Dog Mcrea at The Beehive, Honiton

PUBLISHED: 14:10 17 December 2019 | UPDATED: 14:10 17 December 2019

Mad Dog Mcrea get festive. Picture: The Lazy Photographer

The Lazy Photographer

Mad Dog Mcrea will play at The Beehive, Honiton, on Thursday, December 19.

The band are currently in the middle of their Damnation Alley tour of the south west.

They describe their sound as 'a unique mixture of folk rock, pop, gypsy jazz, bluegrass and 'shake your ass' music'.

They play a mix of self-penned songs of adventure, drinking, love and life, and traditional songs of gypsies, fairies, legless pirates and black flies.

The band, from Plymouth, released their first album in 2002, and have established a loyal fan base.

In 2011 their album The Whirling Dervish won the Best Album of the Year at the South West Music Awards.

They are friends of Devon folk star Seth Lakeman, and performed at his wedding celebrations in 2012.

The show starts at 8pm, and the support act is Gaz Brookfield.

Tickets are £17.50.

For more information or to book tickets visit The Beehive's website or call the box office on 01404 384 050.

