Honiton musical theatre performer to perform charity ‘Gin and Jazz’ live stream

PUBLISHED: 08:00 16 May 2020

Musical theatre performer Mawgan Stott who will be performing an online conert for Hospiscare. Picture: Franklin and Bailey Photography

Archant

An East Devon musical theatre performer will take to the internet to perform a Gin and Jazz virtual concert in aid of Hospiscare.

Mawgan Stott should have been performing on a cruise ship now but, like many, she found her world turned upside down following the coronavirus.

Instead she will take to the internet to raise money for the hospice charity who have been hit badly by the crisis.

The charity has predicted it will lose more than £1 million as a result of Covid-19 with all 20 of the charity shops being forced to close.

The Gin and Jazz concert will involve covers of artist such as Ella Fitzgerald, Louis Armstrong and Nat King Cole, although spectators will have to provide their own gin!

The concert will begin at 4pm on Sunday, May 17 and can be viewed from Stott’s Facebook page, search ‘Mawgan Stott – Professional Singer’.

For more information, visit www.hospiscare.co.uk/events/gin-and-jazz.

