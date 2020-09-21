Decision on Cranbrook town centre development delayed

A meeting to discuss the development of Cranbrook town centre has been postponed following ‘significant changes’ to the original proposals.

Cranbrook town centre site on Court Royal. Ref mhc 30 19TI 8770. Picture: Terry Ife Cranbrook town centre site on Court Royal. Ref mhc 30 19TI 8770. Picture: Terry Ife

East Devon District Council’s Strategic Planning Committee was due discuss the blueprint on Wednesday (September 23).

A key element of the meeting was to consider the proposal put forward by the East Devon New Community Partners (EDNCp) who are the developers for the majority of Cranbrook and have control of the land in the town centre.

However, a spokesman for EDDC said the proposals put forward by the EDNCp were significantly amended last week.

The scheduled meeting has now had to be postponed until at least next month so that the proposed changes can be fully considered and councillors properly advised of the proposed deal and its impacts.

A new report for the committee will now be written detailing the amended proposals from EDNCp and help councillors and the community to understand the proposals that are being put forward. The report will be published at least five working days before the committee meets.

Cllr Dan Ledger, EDDC’s strategic planning spokesman, said: “The council understands the need for services and facilities to be delivered in Cranbrook town centre as soon as possible and remains committed to moving forward with discussions as a matter of urgency.

“It’s vital, however, that the discussions are informed by the most up-to-date and accurate information and that the proposals to be discussed are in the public domain and discussed in an open and transparent way. This would not have been the case had the scheduled meeting gone ahead.”

He added that the council will be looking to set a new date for the meeting in October.