Seaton Jurassic visitor attraction to reopen

The Seaton Jurassic workshop. Picture: Matt Austin MattAustin

Seaton Jurassic is reopening tomorrow (Friday July 24) following months of lockdown.

Seaton Jurassic from the air. Picture DWT Seaton Jurassic from the air. Picture DWT

Staff have been working hard to ensure that visitors can view the exhibits, shop and tourist information displays in safety.

Seaton Jurassic, Devon Wildlife Trust’s flagship visitor centre, has completed all of its coronavirus checks and preparations and has signed up to the Visit England consumer mark - ‘We’re Good to Go.’

The attraction will be open from 10am to 4pm, seven days a week, and visitors will need to book a timeslot.

The souvenir shop and the information area, where people can find out what to explore next, are available, subject to numbers, at any time.

Richard Drysdale, Devon Wildlife Trust’s head of visitor centres, said: “We are delighted to welcome visitors back after four long months.

“This has been possible due to fantastic support from East Devon District Council and emergency funding from the National Lottery Heritage fund, so huge thanks to them.

“We have ensured that all the necessary measures and precautions are in place so that we can offer a unique day out for residents and visitors to the area, whatever the weather.”

Seaton Jurassic is asking visitors to follow advice regarding mandatory face covering within the reception, attraction and gift shop and will have hand sanitiser stations at regular intervals.

Timed entry slots into the exhibition will be available to book online to allow groups to enjoy their visit at a safe distance.

Visitors will also be able to take part in a garden trail as part of their experience.

Seaton Jurassic takes visitors on a journey back in time. They can share the excitement of the discoveries made by local fossil hunters, geologists and evolutionary-thinkers as they uncovered the stories of life on Earth 200 million years ago.

With lots of hands-on activities and a fun garden to explore it promises a great day out for all the family.

For further information on tickets and timed entry visit the website at: www.seatonjurassic.org.

Members, or those with entry vouchers, should call on 01297 300 390 to make a booking.