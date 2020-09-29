Communal garden area restored at Axminster
PUBLISHED: 14:59 29 September 2020
Volunteers have been restoring a communal garden on Axminster’s Millwey Rise housing estate.
The helpers included a team of gardeners from Axminster’s Community Waffle House, local residents, Axe Skip Hire and the Axminster Repair Café .
Their mission was to make the space once more accessible for local youngsters.
After a full day of gardening, putting up a brand new fence, a restored trampoline, a dedicated compost area and completely filling a skip with rubbish, the mission was completed.
Matt Smith, of the Waffle House, said: “A massive thank-you to Axe Skip Hire for donating a skip and to everyone who volunteered their time to the project.”
Axminster’s Community Waffle House has launched a £20,000 fundraising appeal to help finance its move to a new home at Trinity House in the town centre.
Money is needed to buy more furniture and fittings.
To contribute to the fundraising appeal visit :
https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/waffle-on-the-move?
