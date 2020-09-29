Communal garden area restored at Axminster

Volunteers clearing the communal garden area at Millwey Rise, Axminster. Picture: supplied Archant

Volunteers have been restoring a communal garden on Axminster’s Millwey Rise housing estate.

The helpers included a team of gardeners from Axminster’s Community Waffle House, local residents, Axe Skip Hire and the Axminster Repair Café .

Their mission was to make the space once more accessible for local youngsters.

After a full day of gardening, putting up a brand new fence, a restored trampoline, a dedicated compost area and completely filling a skip with rubbish, the mission was completed.

Matt Smith, of the Waffle House, said: “A massive thank-you to Axe Skip Hire for donating a skip and to everyone who volunteered their time to the project.”

