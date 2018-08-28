Seaton man denies starting flats fire

Fire engines at the scene in Harbour Road, Seaton. Picture: Chris Carson Archant

Connor Hallett, 21, is remanded in custody after pleading not guilty to arson charge

A 21-year-old Seaton man has denied starting a fire in a block of flats which caused a major incident in Seaton last month.

Connor Hallett, of Harbour Road, pleaded not guilty to arson, being reckless whether life was endangered, when he appeared at Exeter Crown Court.

He is alleged to have started a fire at his flat in a block of 14 apartments above the Royal Clarence pub on the morning of December 2, 2018.

Three residents were treated by ambulance paramedics at the scene after the entire building and some adjacent properties were evacuated and roads around the flats were closed.

An aerial platform from Exeter fire station and nine other appliances from Colyton, Axminster, Lyme Regis, Honiton, Ottery St Mary, Beaminster, Charmouth and Sidmouth were deployed to the incident.

Judge David Evans adjourned the case for a trial at Exeter on May 20, 2019, and remanded Hallett in custody.

Mark Jackson, defending, said his client does not believe he started the fire and had no intention of putting anyone at risk.