Man dies after incident at Charmouth rifle range

Dorste police officer. Picture Dorset Police Archant

A man has died after an incident at a shooting range on the East Devon and West Dorset border.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The former Charmouth road tunnel before it was coverted into a target shooting range. The former Charmouth road tunnel before it was coverted into a target shooting range.

Police were called to The Tunnel Target Sports Centre in Axminster Road, Charmouth, at 5.58pm on Tuesday, October 8.

Officers were responding to a report that a man had sustained serious injuries and attended the scene along with members of the ambulance service.

The injured man, aged in his 40s and from Somerset, was airlifted to Southampton General Hospital where he later died.

The man's family has been informed and is being supported by officers.

Officers from Dorset Police are carrying out enquiries into the incident on behalf of the coroner.

It is not believed that any other person was involved nor were there any suspicious circumstances.

The Target Sports Centre Ltd opened in July 2010 in the former Charmouth road tunnel, on a bypassed stretch of the old A35, to provide a range of shooting experiences for members of the public and training opportunities for the security industry.