Man airlifted to hospital after crash near Axminster

The crash happened on The Trafalgar Way, near Axminster - Credit: Google Street View

A man was airlifted to hospital after a crash near Axminster yesterday afternoon (February 15).

The incident, on The Trafalgar Way between Axminster and Kilmington, saw two vans collide at around 3.40pm.

Police are now appealing for witnesses to the incident, which left one person trapped in a vehicle before being freed by firefighters and airlifted to hospital.

"Emergency services were called at 3.40pm to the collision between a Mercedes Sprinter van and a Volkswagen Transporter van on The Trafalgar Way," said a Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson.

"The driver of the VW van, a man in his 60s from Dorset, sustained serious injuries and was airlifted to Derriford Hospital.

"The second driver, also a man in his 60s from Dorset, was uninjured."

Officers from the Roads Policing Unit attended alongside South West Ambulance Service and Devon Air Ambulance, the spokesperson said.

The road was closed for four hours for a specialist examination of the scene and recovery of the vehicles.

"Police would like to thank the public for their patience during the closure," they added.

"Officers are investigating the circumstances surrounding the collision and asking for any witnesses or anyone who was in the area at the time to contact them.

"They would also like to hear from any driver who has relevant dashcam footage."

A spokesperson for the Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said two crews from Axminster and another from Colyton were sent to the scene.

"Once on scene, crews confirmed a two-vehicle RTC (road traffic collision) with one casualty trapped within one of the vehicles," they said.

"Crews got to work using Stabilisation equipment, small tools and hydraulic rescue equipment."

Anyone with information or footage should contact police via 101@dc.police.uk or call 101, quoting log number 553 of 15/02/22.