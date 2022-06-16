News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Midweek Herald > News

Man arrested after fire damages multiple Beer buildings

Adam Manning

Published: 1:23 PM June 16, 2022
seaton arson

Officers were alerted at 9.50pm on Wednesday 15 June after the fire started at the premises in Sea Hill, Beer. - Credit: Google Maps

Police are investigating a suspicious fire at a property in Beer, Seaton last night, (Wednesday, June 15).

Officers were alerted at 9.50pm on Wednesday, June 15, after the fire started at the premises in Sea Hill, before spreading to other buildings.

Damage was caused to several buildings and a police cordon was put in place.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information or dashcam/CCTV footage that could help the police with their enquiries should email 101@dc.police.uk or call 101, quoting CR/052959/22.

  • A 34-year-old man from Seaton has been arrested on suspicion of arson and common assault and remains in custody.
East Devon News
Seaton News

