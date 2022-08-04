Man attacks seagull with cricket bat in Lyme Regis

The incident happened at around 3:50pm on Sunday, July 17 outside Poco Pizza on Marine Parade. - Credit: Google.

Dorset Police are appealing for information after a man reportedly 'hit a seagull with a cricket bat' in Lyme Regis.

The incident occurred on Marine Parade, near to Poco Pizza, at around 3:50pm on Sunday, July 17. According to police, It was reported that a man swung at the seagull with the cricket bat, causing a broken wing.

Officers said the man is described as white, aged in his 50s and around five feet ten inches tall. He is believed to have spoken in a South African accent and was wearing a grey ‘Jim Beam’ T-shirt and a grey hat.

Police Constable Josh Hurwood, of West Dorset police, said: “This was a distressing incident for people to have witnessed, with many young families in the area at the time and we are carrying out an investigation, with support from the RSPCA, to identify the man involved.

“This occurred on the seafront at a busy time of day, and we are appealing for anyone who saw what happened, or who has any information relating to the man’s identity, to please come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police via email 101@dorset.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting occurrence number 55220115158.