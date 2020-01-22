Man appears in court charged with murder of Gittisham author

A 26-year-old man appeared in court charged with the murder of Gittisham author Kate Bevan.

Luigi Palmas made a three-minute appearance at Exeter Magistrates' Court on Wednesday (January 22).

A translator was in court to tell him that he was charged with the murder of Kate Bevan, 53, whose body was found at Combe Farm Arabians on the night of Friday, January 3.

Palmas shook his head as the charge was put to him by legal adviser Anna Clarkson during the brief hearing.

He was also charged with assault causing actual bodily harm to Nicolas Harris on Monday of this week.

Palmas will appear before a judge at Exeter Crown Court on February 20 and was remanded in custody.

Kate Bevan's body was found in the bull pen at the Arabians breeding farm on January 3.

Palmas was a volunteer worker at the breeding centre.