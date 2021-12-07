Man from Seaton dies after crash on Friday

A man has died following a collision in Sidmouth on Friday, December 3.

89-year-old Victor Smith from Seaton suffered serious injures in the two-car crash; his next of kin have been informed.

Police were called shortly after 2.30 pm on Friday 3 December to the A3052 at Sidmouth following reports of a two-vehicle collision.

The accident involved a black Renault Clio and a blue VW Exclusive. The passenger in the Clio was a woman in her 80s and she remains in hospital.

The man in his 70s driving the VW was also taken to Derriford Hospital but has since returned home.

The road was closed for eight hours as investigation work at the scene took place.

Officers continue to appeal for witnesses and would also like to hear from anyone with dashcam footage that could assist with enquiries.







