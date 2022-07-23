Honiton man, 23, dies after traffic collision in Dunkeswell

A 23-year-old man from Honiton has died following a collision in Dunkeswell in the early hours of Saturday (July 23) morning.

A Police investigation has been launched into the circumstances surrounding the collision and officers are seeking witnesses.

Officers were called at 12.30am to the collision involving a blue Volkswagen Golf on an unnamed road near Blackdown Hills Cross Country.

One of the passengers in the car, a 23-year-old man from Honiton, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Four other men in the vehicle were taken to hospital to be checked over.

Police said the road was closed for eight hours while officers from the Roads Policing Team carried out a specialist investigation of the scene.

Devon and Cornwall Police said they would particularly like to hear from anyone who has relevant dashcam footage of the incident or of the car travelling in the area before the collision.

Anyone who can help police with their enquiries should ring 101 quoting log 29 of July 23.