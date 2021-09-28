News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Honiton man jailed for two years for voyeurism

Published: 6:11 PM September 28, 2021   
A man from Honiton has been jailed for two years after filming sex sessions with two women and uploading them to an explicit site without their knowledge.

James Power, aged 40, admitted two counts of voyeurism, three of making indecent images of children, one of distribution, and one of possessing extreme images. He was also put on the sex offenders register and made subject of a sexual harm prevention order for ten years. 

Mr Power filmed the women during sexual relationships and later sent the clips to a man during online chats in which Power pretended to be a female slave.

The two women were horrified and sickened when they found the material on the adult site.

One of the women said: “When I think of what happened, I feel physically sick. I get flashbacks at night.” The other said: “I feel betrayed. I am self-conscious knowing they could be seen by my family and friends. I’m disgusted.”

Power was also found with child abuse images which he had downloaded from the internet including two which he has sent to a fellow pervert along with messages discussing raping one of the girls depicted. A large doll was at his home in Honiton which he had modified to create what appeared to be private parts.

The judge told him: "The women were deeply shocked and concerned and distressed. They considered you were taking videos which were for your eyes only. They consented on your assurance it was for your personal use only.

“The second victim ended the relationship because she developed a feeling there was something creepy about your use of your mobile phone. It appears she was not wrong about that.

“When she learned about the posting of the videos, she felt quite understandably shocked, angry and humiliated.”

One of the women, who had met Power through a dating site, saw the clips and alerted the second victim.

Power told police he also had child and animal images and a download of his devices showed he sent two of these to his ‘master’ while posing in chatroom as a trans female.

