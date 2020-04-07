Advanced search

Cranbrook man struck down with suspected killer Covid-19 virus warns others not to be complacent during pandemic

PUBLISHED: 12:24 07 April 2020 | UPDATED: 12:24 07 April 2020

A man in Cranbrook has been struck downw ith sspected coronavirus.

A man in Cranbrook has been struck downw ith sspected coronavirus.

Archant

A Cranbrook man who was left ‘covered in sweat’ and ‘breathless’ for four days has warned others not to underestimate the seriousness of the coronavirus.

The 27-year-old man, who lives in Mayfield Way, was told by doctors they suspected he had contracted the killer virus, which has caused more than 1,000 deaths across the UK.

Although he is still suffering from symptoms – including a temperature – the man has almost fully recovered.

He said: “You know at the back in your head that due to your age and health, you’re most likely not going to die.

“However, when you’re sitting there sweating as much as you are, being unable to sleep, and most scarily, experiencing continued breathlessness, you worry that you could go to sleep and just stop breathing.

“I was worried that if I went to sleep, I would not wake back up.”

The man, who works for a national retail chain, said he does not know the exact reason he could have contracted the virus.

He is currently self-isolating in a household containing three other people.

The man said: “The first four nights of having the virus were the worst.

“I couldn’t sleep or breathe. I finally had a night were I was able to sleep properly but when I woke up in the morning, I was covered in so much sweat - it looked like morning dew on a car.

“I whipped my blanket off, but was instantly frozen, shaking like a leaf. I had to calm myself down by having a hot shower for half an hour.”

The man discovered he had contracted the virus after calling the NHS helpline on 111.

After explaining his symptoms to the call handler, he was referred to a GP via the phone, who confirmed they suspected he had contracted the virus.

He was told of the seriousness of the condition, how to self-isolate properly and what he should do to mitigate the virus’s impact on his health.

Despite the warnings of Covid-19, the pleasant weather has seen many people ignore Government-imposed restrictions and venture outside to enjoy the sunshine.

This activity, the man said, is the reason the pandemic is continuing to claim lives.

He added: “I think my age group is taking the pandemic too lightly.

“The whole thing feels very surreal and I think they find it hard to believe they are at risk.

“When you know your age group is not as much at risk, you take it lightly.

“I have not gone anywhere near my dad, because I know if he caught it, he would likely not survive. Everyone needs to have that attitude.

“When you get it, you understand how people can die from it. It sort of gives you more of an awareness and fear towards it.”

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Huge support for Seaton Coronavirus Community Group

The nine areas covered by Seaton Coronavirus Community Group

More than 1,500 small business grant applications made in East Devon

Blackdown House, East Devon District Council's Honiton headquarters. Picture: Dan WIlkins

STREWTH! Kookaburra lands in Membury

The kookaburra resting on a fence in Musbury. Picture: Daniel Lazar

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

One new coronavirus case in Devon. Picture: Getty Images

Coronavirus Community Lifelines in Axminster

Axminster Ref mha 13 20TI 7887 Picture: Terry Ife

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Huge support for Seaton Coronavirus Community Group

The nine areas covered by Seaton Coronavirus Community Group

More than 1,500 small business grant applications made in East Devon

Blackdown House, East Devon District Council's Honiton headquarters. Picture: Dan WIlkins

STREWTH! Kookaburra lands in Membury

The kookaburra resting on a fence in Musbury. Picture: Daniel Lazar

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

One new coronavirus case in Devon. Picture: Getty Images

Coronavirus Community Lifelines in Axminster

Axminster Ref mha 13 20TI 7887 Picture: Terry Ife

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Cranbrook man struck down with suspected killer Covid-19 virus warns others not to be complacent during pandemic

A man in Cranbrook has been struck downw ith sspected coronavirus.

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

One new coronavirus case in Devon. Picture: Getty Images

Axe Cliff Golf Club and yours truly – a look at the golfing times of Dave Bruce

Dave Bruce (left) together with Caroline Bond and Dave Morgan at the 2018 Axe Cliff captain’s Drive-In meeting. The 2020 Drive-In became an early casualty of the Covid-19 crisis.

Honiton martial arts club ‘doing their bit’ to lift the mood

Muay Thai champion, John Wayne Parr, who hotsed a lesson on Zoom for members of the Honiton-based Twin Tigers Boxing and Martial Arts Club. Picture: PAUL QUICK

Axminster ladies send a ‘floral hug’

Local ladies with their spring flower arrangements. Picture: Jackie Nicholls.
Drive 24