Cranbrook man struck down with suspected killer Covid-19 virus warns others not to be complacent during pandemic

A Cranbrook man who was left ‘covered in sweat’ and ‘breathless’ for four days has warned others not to underestimate the seriousness of the coronavirus.

The 27-year-old man, who lives in Mayfield Way, was told by doctors they suspected he had contracted the killer virus, which has caused more than 1,000 deaths across the UK.

Although he is still suffering from symptoms – including a temperature – the man has almost fully recovered.

He said: “You know at the back in your head that due to your age and health, you’re most likely not going to die.

“However, when you’re sitting there sweating as much as you are, being unable to sleep, and most scarily, experiencing continued breathlessness, you worry that you could go to sleep and just stop breathing.

“I was worried that if I went to sleep, I would not wake back up.”

The man, who works for a national retail chain, said he does not know the exact reason he could have contracted the virus.

He is currently self-isolating in a household containing three other people.

The man said: “The first four nights of having the virus were the worst.

“I couldn’t sleep or breathe. I finally had a night were I was able to sleep properly but when I woke up in the morning, I was covered in so much sweat - it looked like morning dew on a car.

“I whipped my blanket off, but was instantly frozen, shaking like a leaf. I had to calm myself down by having a hot shower for half an hour.”

The man discovered he had contracted the virus after calling the NHS helpline on 111.

After explaining his symptoms to the call handler, he was referred to a GP via the phone, who confirmed they suspected he had contracted the virus.

He was told of the seriousness of the condition, how to self-isolate properly and what he should do to mitigate the virus’s impact on his health.

Despite the warnings of Covid-19, the pleasant weather has seen many people ignore Government-imposed restrictions and venture outside to enjoy the sunshine.

This activity, the man said, is the reason the pandemic is continuing to claim lives.

He added: “I think my age group is taking the pandemic too lightly.

“The whole thing feels very surreal and I think they find it hard to believe they are at risk.

“When you know your age group is not as much at risk, you take it lightly.

“I have not gone anywhere near my dad, because I know if he caught it, he would likely not survive. Everyone needs to have that attitude.

“When you get it, you understand how people can die from it. It sort of gives you more of an awareness and fear towards it.”