Pedestrian killed on A30 was man in his 20s

PUBLISHED: 18:20 06 March 2020 | UPDATED: 18:20 06 March 2020

A pedestrian who died today (Friday, March 6) on the A30 Honiton-bound carriageway by the slip road for Exeter Airport, was a man in his twenties, police have revealed.

Officers were called at around 1.55am with reports of a collision between a Royal Mail goods vehicle and a pedestrian.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed. Formal identification has yet to take place.

The road was closed while a forensic examination took place.

Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances leading up to the collision and how the pedestrian came to be on the A30.

Any witnesses are asked to call police on 101, or email 101@dc.police.uk, with information quoting log number 41 of 6 March 2020.

