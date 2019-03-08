Advanced search

Camper jailed after stabbing girlfriend at Seaton campsite

PUBLISHED: 10:11 08 July 2019

Exeter Crown Court.

Archant

A seaside camper stabbed his girlfriend with a steak knife after drinking five litres of extra-strong beer.

Tyso Baker admitted wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and was jailed for four years, eight months. Picture: Devon and Cornwall PoliceTyso Baker admitted wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and was jailed for four years, eight months. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

Tyso Baker tried to throttle his victim before plunging the knife into her back and puncturing a lung. He told her 'You'll be all right, babe, it's only a scratch', a court heard.

He had been drinking 5.2 per cent Hobgoblin ale for 14 hours and woke his partner up at 1.30am to accuse her of fancying his brother. He attacked her when she told him to grow up.

The couple had been in a relationship for four months and gone for a weekend camping trip to the Axmouth Camp site at Seaton in July 2018.

Baker, aged 33, of Puffin Close, Minehead, admitted wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and was jailed for four years, eight months by Judge Timothy Rose at Exeter Crown Court on Friday, July 5.

Richard Crabb, prosecuting, said; "He suddenly got on top of her and grabbed her around the throat and squeezed hard.

"She could not breathe and she thought he was going to kill her. She struggled and pushed him off but as she got her shoulders off the ground, she felt a sharp pain and blood running down her back.

"She stumbled to a neighbouring tent to get help. Baker was wandering around and came over to where she was. He put pressure on the wound and said 'You'll be all right, babe, it's only a scratch'."

The court heard the victim suffered a punctured lung and spent three days in hospital.

Caighli Taylor, defending, said Baker was diagnosed with an emotionally unstable personality disorder after the attack and spent several months in mental hospitals.

She said he is remorseful for his behaviour which he struggles to understand.

The judge made an indefinite restraining order banning any future contact between Baker and the victim.

Judge Rose said; "She feared her life was in danger that night. She was inside a small and constrained area with no obvious means of escape and it was in the middle of the night. There has been an ongoing psychological effect on her."

