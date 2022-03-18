Axminster man jailed for sexually abusing three-year-old girl

An Axminster man who sexually assaulted a three-year-old girl in her bedroom has been jailed for four years.

Robert Grimshaw was offered a bed for the night by the child’s parents after he was kicked out by his girlfriend, but took the opportunity to sexually assault their daughter.

The little girl woke her mother in the middle of the night to tell her what had happened, and forensic tests on her pyjamas proved that she was telling the truth.

Grimshaw claimed he had picked up the pyjamas when they were left outside her room.

The girl became one of the youngest witnesses to give evidence at a criminal trial when a jury at Exeter Crown Court were shown a video of a police interview, in which she used pictures to show what Grimshaw had done to her.

Her mother read out a victim impact statement in which she said her daughter, now six, is still suffering night terrors and is worried that Grimshaw or ‘a monster’ will come for her when she is asleep.

She even suffered nightmares when staying with a friend, whose mother heard her shouting ‘stop’ and saying she was going to the police.

Grimshaw, aged 29, of Foxhills, Axminster, denied two counts of sexual assault but was found guilty at a trial last month.

He was jailed for four years by Judge David Evans, who also put him on the sex offenders’ register for ten years and imposed a sexual harm prevention order restricting his access to children.

He told him: “The child knew what you did was wrong, even though at that age she is unlikely to have a full understanding of the true nature of the sexual contact, and she did tell other people what you had done.

“There are very significant aggravating factors. She was in her own bed in the middle of the night, where any child is entitled to feel safe. This was a gross abuse of the hospitality shown to you by her parents in the most appalling way imaginable.”

Miss Kelly Scrivener, defending, asked the judge to take into account mental health issues which had been raised by a psychological report.



