Advanced search

Welsh man desperately searching for Good Samaritan after accidentally leaving his phone in her car during floods

PUBLISHED: 12:22 30 January 2020

Nathan Searle believes his phone was left in a Good Samaritan's car. Picture: Nathan Searle

Nathan Searle believes his phone was left in a Good Samaritan's car. Picture: Nathan Searle

Archant

A Cardiff man whose car broke down in floodwater is trying to track down the Good Samaritan who assisted him - as he thinks he left his phone in her car.

Nathan Searle almost made it through a flooded lane, on the outskirts of Colyton, when his BMW shuddered to a halt.

With the lane blocked, and no idea where he was, he asked a fellow motorist to help. Mr Searle took out his phone to photo a map she had drawn for him, but say she left the phone in her vehicle.

Mr Searle said: "I have not uploaded my photos to Cloud - they are all on an SD card.

"I had a baby at Christmas and have all the photos on the card. They are priceless to me and my family."

Mr Searle said he cannot remember what the woman who helped him looked like, but believes she was driving a white Ford.

He thinks the road he broke down on was Yardbury Hill Road.

If you are the Good Samaritan who helped Mr Searle, and you find his phone, contact the Herald on 01392 888486, and we will put you in touch with him.

Most Read

New head for Beer Primary School following critical Ofsted report

Beer Primary School. Ref shb 05 20TI 7192. Picture: Terry Ife

Lorry driver injured in A30 tractor collision

Traffic has come to a standstill on the A30. Picture: Terry Ife

Rousdon mum who lost cherished memories in flat blaze heaps praise on firefighters and community

The home of Christina Hankin (pictured) was destroyed in a blaze at Rousdon last week. Picture: Matthew Lee / Christina Hankin

Horse sex man frightened woman

HAD SEX WITH A HORSE: Derek Woods, 26.

Pupils clean up at Seaton Beach

Seaton Primary School pupils with some of the rubbish they removed from the beach. Picture: Jess Broom.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

New head for Beer Primary School following critical Ofsted report

Beer Primary School. Ref shb 05 20TI 7192. Picture: Terry Ife

Lorry driver injured in A30 tractor collision

Traffic has come to a standstill on the A30. Picture: Terry Ife

Rousdon mum who lost cherished memories in flat blaze heaps praise on firefighters and community

The home of Christina Hankin (pictured) was destroyed in a blaze at Rousdon last week. Picture: Matthew Lee / Christina Hankin

Horse sex man frightened woman

HAD SEX WITH A HORSE: Derek Woods, 26.

Pupils clean up at Seaton Beach

Seaton Primary School pupils with some of the rubbish they removed from the beach. Picture: Jess Broom.

Latest from the Midweek Herald

SOHC men’s 2nd XI extend unbeaten run to eight games with terrific win at Bridport

SOHC men in action. Picture: Andrew Coley

Will Biddick rides Chipley Park double

Getting the money on

Seaton volunteers become Dementia Friends

Pictured at the Dementia Friends workshop are (L/R) Sally Brent, Barbara Pople, Judith Croton, Trish Ingham, Iris Maxam, Pauline Walker, Pat Payne, Carole Booth, Lin Allison and Yvonne Addington from Seaton Memory Cafe. Picture: Lycia Moore.

Beer Albion win well at Chagford

Beer Albion Reserves at home to Winkleigh in the Bill Slee Cup. Ref mhsp 44 19TI 2609. Picture: Terry Ife

Axe Cliff ladies Winter League success for Anne Jarvis

Generic Golf shot. Photo by Simon Horn. Ref exe 8783-17-12SH To order your copy of this photograph visit www.sidmouthherald.co.uk and click on myphotos24
Drive 24