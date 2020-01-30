Welsh man desperately searching for Good Samaritan after accidentally leaving his phone in her car during floods

Nathan Searle believes his phone was left in a Good Samaritan's car. Picture: Nathan Searle Archant

A Cardiff man whose car broke down in floodwater is trying to track down the Good Samaritan who assisted him - as he thinks he left his phone in her car.

Nathan Searle almost made it through a flooded lane, on the outskirts of Colyton, when his BMW shuddered to a halt.

With the lane blocked, and no idea where he was, he asked a fellow motorist to help. Mr Searle took out his phone to photo a map she had drawn for him, but say she left the phone in her vehicle.

Mr Searle said: "I have not uploaded my photos to Cloud - they are all on an SD card.

"I had a baby at Christmas and have all the photos on the card. They are priceless to me and my family."

Mr Searle said he cannot remember what the woman who helped him looked like, but believes she was driving a white Ford.

He thinks the road he broke down on was Yardbury Hill Road.

If you are the Good Samaritan who helped Mr Searle, and you find his phone, contact the Herald on 01392 888486, and we will put you in touch with him.