Man missing from Cranbrook

Police appeal for information and sightings

A 33-year old man is reported missing from his home in Cranbrook

Stephen Moore is white, 5’8 in height, with a large build and short curly light blond hair. He wears glasses.

Police are not sure what he is wearing, but think he may be in jeans and a shirt. He has a full tattoo sleeve on his right arm, with a Western theme. He is driving a black Citroen Relay panel van, registration LB18ORV.

Anyone with information should call the police on 101 or on 999 if urgent, quoting log 462 of 11/3.