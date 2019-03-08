Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Man missing from Cranbrook

PUBLISHED: 17:32 11 March 2019

Breaking news for Midweek Herald.

Breaking news for Midweek Herald.

Archant

Police appeal for information and sightings

A 33-year old man is reported missing from his home in Cranbrook

Stephen Moore is white, 5’8 in height, with a large build and short curly light blond hair. He wears glasses.

Police are not sure what he is wearing, but think he may be in jeans and a shirt. He has a full tattoo sleeve on his right arm, with a Western theme. He is driving a black Citroen Relay panel van, registration LB18ORV.

Anyone with information should call the police on 101 or on 999 if urgent, quoting log 462 of 11/3.

Most Read

Go ahead for Axminster Waffle House

The Community Waffle House team (l to r) Sophie Mclachlan, Luke Lawson, Tim Whiteway, Matt Smith. Picture Toby Irlam.

Large crowds cheer on The Grizzly runners

The Grizzly 2019. Ref mha 11 19TI 2019 1010235. Picture: Terry Ife

Motorist has ‘lucky escape’ as tree falls on main road between Honiton and Axminster

A motorist has had a 'lucky escape' after a tree fell on a road near Kilmington. Picture: Alliance Road Policing Team

Hollywood stars in Lyme Regis for new movie

Set makers have been busy creating new walls at Cobb Gate in Lyme Regis for the film. Pictures Chris Carson

Horse sex man frightened woman

HAD SEX WITH A HORSE: Derek Woods, 26.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Go ahead for Axminster Waffle House

The Community Waffle House team (l to r) Sophie Mclachlan, Luke Lawson, Tim Whiteway, Matt Smith. Picture Toby Irlam.

Large crowds cheer on The Grizzly runners

The Grizzly 2019. Ref mha 11 19TI 2019 1010235. Picture: Terry Ife

Motorist has ‘lucky escape’ as tree falls on main road between Honiton and Axminster

A motorist has had a 'lucky escape' after a tree fell on a road near Kilmington. Picture: Alliance Road Policing Team

Hollywood stars in Lyme Regis for new movie

Set makers have been busy creating new walls at Cobb Gate in Lyme Regis for the film. Pictures Chris Carson

Horse sex man frightened woman

HAD SEX WITH A HORSE: Derek Woods, 26.

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Go ahead for Axminster Waffle House

The Community Waffle House team (l to r) Sophie Mclachlan, Luke Lawson, Tim Whiteway, Matt Smith. Picture Toby Irlam.

Large crowds cheer on The Grizzly runners

The Grizzly 2019. Ref mha 11 19TI 2019 1010235. Picture: Terry Ife

Axe Cliff seniors see off visiting Cricket St Thomas

Axe Cliff golfers Rob Grove and Chris Walker (left) after their American ‘Grizzly’ competition success. Picture: BRIAN THOMPSON

Man missing from Cranbrook

Breaking news for Midweek Herald.

Askew Sisters add Lyme Regis date to album launch tour

The Askew Sisters, Emily and Hazel. Picture: Lyme Folk
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists