Man missing from Cranbrook now located
PUBLISHED: 17:32 11 March 2019 | UPDATED: 09:35 12 March 2019
Archant
Appeal for sightings called off after he was found by police
UPDATE - A Cranbrook man who was reported missing has now been found.
Police circulated this appeal for help finding 33-year old Stephen Moore yesterday (Monday, March 11.)
“Stephen Moore is white, 5’8 in height, with a large build and short curly light blond hair. He wears glasses.
Police are not sure what he is wearing, but think he may be in jeans and a shirt. He has a full tattoo sleeve on his right arm, with a Western theme. He is driving a black Citroen Relay panel van, registration LB18ORV.
Anyone with information should call the police on 101 or on 999 if urgent, quoting log 462 of 11/3.”
Comments have been disabled on this article.