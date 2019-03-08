Advanced search

Man rescued from sea off Seaton by Lyme Regis RNLI

PUBLISHED: 13:26 19 October 2019

Lyme Regis lifeboat crew rescued a man from rough seas. Picture: RNLI

Lyme Regis lifeboat crew rescued a man from rough seas. Picture: RNLI

RNLI

A man was rescued by Lyme Regis lifeboat crew after getting into difficulty in the sea off Seaton on Friday, October 18.

The volunteer RNLI crew were alerted by the coastguard at 1pm and launched just eight minutes later.

They quickly found the man, who was wearing a drysuit and lifejacket in bright colours.

Lifeboat helm Murray Saunders said: "We were able to get to Seaton quickly considering the rough seas.

"It was a good job the man was wearing appropriate protective clothing and a lifejacket.

"This helped when we began searching, and were able to rescue him rapidly."

The crew took the man, who was safe and well, back to Lyme Regis lifeboat station, arriving at 2pm.

Most Read

Man dies after incident at Charmouth rifle range

Dorste police officer. Picture Dorset Police

Child found dead at Sidmouth home

Police.

Seaton woman awarded Queen’s Nurse title

Lydia Sweetland (centre) with League trustees Shirley Robinson, Mark Ollier, Dr Mark Welland and Rachel Mason. Picture: Lycia Moore

Emotional council meeting sees deal struck for fresh Beehive talks

Honiton Town Council had the largest public attendance so far this year for tonight's meeting. Picture: Callum Lawton

Here is when East Devon’s 2019 carnival circuit begins

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Man dies after incident at Charmouth rifle range

Dorste police officer. Picture Dorset Police

Child found dead at Sidmouth home

Police.

Seaton woman awarded Queen’s Nurse title

Lydia Sweetland (centre) with League trustees Shirley Robinson, Mark Ollier, Dr Mark Welland and Rachel Mason. Picture: Lycia Moore

Emotional council meeting sees deal struck for fresh Beehive talks

Honiton Town Council had the largest public attendance so far this year for tonight's meeting. Picture: Callum Lawton

Here is when East Devon’s 2019 carnival circuit begins

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Site identified for affordable homes in Colyton parish

Colyton rooftops - more affordable homes are needed . Picture Barrie Hedges

Man rescued from sea off Seaton by Lyme Regis RNLI

Lyme Regis lifeboat crew rescued a man from rough seas. Picture: RNLI

Fifth set of traffic lights to stay on main road going into Cranbrook

The latest sets of traffic lights on London Road going into Cranbrook. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton Tuesday Mixed Waltz win for quartet

Golf club and ball

Join in with Daffodil Cranbrook and help turn the town yellow

Daffodils in Cranbrook. Picture: Alex Walton/Beth Sharp
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists