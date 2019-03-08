Man rescued from sea off Seaton by Lyme Regis RNLI

A man was rescued by Lyme Regis lifeboat crew after getting into difficulty in the sea off Seaton on Friday, October 18.

The volunteer RNLI crew were alerted by the coastguard at 1pm and launched just eight minutes later.

They quickly found the man, who was wearing a drysuit and lifejacket in bright colours.

Lifeboat helm Murray Saunders said: "We were able to get to Seaton quickly considering the rough seas.

"It was a good job the man was wearing appropriate protective clothing and a lifejacket.

"This helped when we began searching, and were able to rescue him rapidly."

The crew took the man, who was safe and well, back to Lyme Regis lifeboat station, arriving at 2pm.