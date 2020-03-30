Man who cleans Devon road signs for free suspends his generous activity due to Covid-19 threat

Signs across Devon have been cleaned by Jack Walker. Picture: Jack Walker Archant

An East Devon man who cleans road signs for free has had to suspend his generous activity because of the threat of coronavirus.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Signs across Devon have been cleaned by Jack Walker. Picture: Jack Walker Signs across Devon have been cleaned by Jack Walker. Picture: Jack Walker

Jack Walker said he is complying with government advice issued in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mr Walker has cleaned the signs free of charge for the last two years, and his activity has helped hundreds of motorists continue with their journeys unhindered.

He said: “I have currently suspended the cleaning due to government advice

“I just want to give back to the community and as i have the equipment on board I felt it was possible for me to do.

Signs across Devon have been cleaned by Jack Walker. Picture: Jack Walker Signs across Devon have been cleaned by Jack Walker. Picture: Jack Walker

“There is no funding allocated from highways england or devon county council for this work.

“I comply with health and safety signage leading up to the clean.

“I encourage as many people to notify me of dirty signs they want to see being cleaned by getting in touch.

“I will compile a list and then actively message to let the person know it has been cleaned.