Man treated after Seaton fire

PUBLISHED: 09:07 09 February 2019 | UPDATED: 09:07 09 February 2019

Seaton firefighters' responder vehicle Picture: DSFR

Manor Close property blaze started in a waste bin

A man had to be treated for smoke inhalation after a fire at a property in Seaton yesterday (Friday, February 8).

The blaze took place at Manor Close at around 4pm.

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service received a call from a careline reporting alarms sounding at the property.

Fire control immediately mobilised one appliance from Seaton to attend this incident.

On arrival the incident commander promptly requested additional appliances due to smoke issuing from the property. The incident commander also requested the attendance of an ambulance for one male suffering from smoke inhalation.

Fire control mobilised fire appliances from Axminster, Lyme Regis, an aerial ladder platform from Danes Castle and a duty officer to attend this incident.

The incident commander tasked a breathing apparatus team to enter the property to locate the fire, the crew confirmed a small fire in a waste bin and removed the bin to the fresh air. The apartment was heavily smoke logged.

The crew used a positive pressure ventilation fan to remove the smoke from the property.

The incident commander confirmed this to be an accidental fire which caused 40 per cent fire damage to the waste bin and ten percent smoke damage to the property.

