Photographer's stunning image scoops international award

An East Devon photographer has snapped up a prestigious international award.

Mandy Newby, who is based at Shute, near Axminster, was named International Illustrative Photographer of the Year 2021 at the Master Photographers Association (MPA) International Awards.

She was honoured for her picture, an interpretation of Poseidon's horses, which was captured on West Bay Beach, Dorset.

The award ceremony was due to take place on January 22 in London, on The Cutty Sark, but was moved to an online event due to Covid concerns.

And the first of the categories to be announced at the virtual awards ceremony was for the Commercial Illustrative category - and Mandy was gobsmacked to see her image made it as a finalist, before being named the winner.

"It all happened so quickly, I couldn’t quite take it all in," said Mandy, who has some 20 years' experience in photography.

"I was watching with my husband Alex and daughter Isla and we couldn’t believe it when it was announced.

"The first person I called was my Mum in Law who owns the horse from the picture."

The owner was Mandy's mother in law, whose horse Posy formed the basis of the image, which was produced using a composite of four pictures.

As well as scooping the award, Mandy recently qualified as a Fellow of the MPA in Dog Portraiture.

Over the last year Mandy has gained a worldwide following for her animal photography and said she is looking forward to some exciting new projects in 2022.