Feniton man suffers life threatening burns

Police, who are treating the incident as arson, say they found a knife outside the property

A man suffered life-threatening burns in what police are treating as an arson attack in Feniton on Sunday (June 2).

Police and fire crews were called just after 5pm following reports of a fire and concern for the welfare of a man at an address in the village.

Initial reports suggested a man was possibly trapped inside the property and potentially in possession of a samurai sword.

On arrival officers located a knife outside the address.

A man in his 50s was located a short distance from the property with severe burns.

A land ambulance and the air ambulance were called to the scene.

After initial treatment the victim was taken to the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital before being transferred to the specialist Southmead Hospital burns unit in Bristol.

Yesterday (Tuesday) police said that he remained in a serious but stable condition.

The fire is being treated as arson and police enquiries are continuing.