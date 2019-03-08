Advanced search

Feniton man suffers life threatening burns

PUBLISHED: 09:32 04 June 2019

Police, who are treating the incident as arson, say they found a knife outside the property

A man suffered life-threatening burns in what police are treating as an arson attack in Feniton on Sunday (June 2).

Police and fire crews were called just after 5pm following reports of a fire and concern for the welfare of a man at an address in the village.

Initial reports suggested a man was possibly trapped inside the property and potentially in possession of a samurai sword.

On arrival officers located a knife outside the address.

A man in his 50s was located a short distance from the property with severe burns.

A land ambulance and the air ambulance were called to the scene.

After initial treatment the victim was taken to the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital before being transferred to the specialist Southmead Hospital burns unit in Bristol.

Yesterday (Tuesday) police said that he remained in a serious but stable condition.

The fire is being treated as arson and police enquiries are continuing.

Smokers littering Axminster with cigarette butts

The discarded cigarette butts collected from the streets of Axminster. Picture Rebecca Green

Royal recognition for Honiton community group

Members of the Honiton Dementia Action Alliance Committee. Picture HDAA

New lease of life for East Devon verges

Revitalising Devon's verges. Picture DCC

Husband and wife duo commended for role in reviving rare bird series at Pebblebed Heaths

Doug and Joan Cullen, Pebblebed Heath volunteers at the grazing marsh they helped create next to the River Otter near Budleigh Salterton. Picture: Guy Newman/Rekord Media

Smokers littering Axminster with cigarette butts

The discarded cigarette butts collected from the streets of Axminster. Picture Rebecca Green

Royal recognition for Honiton community group

Members of the Honiton Dementia Action Alliance Committee. Picture HDAA

New lease of life for East Devon verges

Revitalising Devon's verges. Picture DCC

Husband and wife duo commended for role in reviving rare bird series at Pebblebed Heaths

Doug and Joan Cullen, Pebblebed Heath volunteers at the grazing marsh they helped create next to the River Otter near Budleigh Salterton. Picture: Guy Newman/Rekord Media

