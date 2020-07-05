More visitor facilities re-open in Lyme Regis this weekend

The seafront at Lyme Regis. Picture: Chris Carson Archant

Beach huts, play parks and the chalet and caravan park are among the facilities which re-opened in Lyme Regis this weekend.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Many of the town’s services and facilities are now able to operate in line with the government’s plan to emerge from the coronavirus pandemic.

Lyme Regis Town Council last week reviewed all its services and put Covid-19 Secure measures in place to ensure their safe re-opening.

While the town might be starting to open up again, the council continues to advocate the ‘stay alert’ message and hopes everyone enjoying the town will respect the guidance on social distancing, group sizes and hygiene.

Town clerk John Wright said: “The government has clearly set out its plan to return to life as close to normal as possible and the council’s intention throughout this pandemic has been to follow the government guidance.

“All our services have been under continuous review and we have only re-introduced them when we have felt it was absolutely safe and right to do so.

“It is a delicate balance of protecting our community, as well as protecting the interests of local businesses and livelihoods, but we have taken this responsibility seriously and feel we have got the balance right.”

From yesterday (Saturday July 4), beach huts on the Cart Road re-opened to both hirers and private owners, with guidelines in place preventing people from sitting directly outside the huts in order to maintain social distancing.

The huts have been cleaned and ‘fogged’, a highly effective method of decontamination, before re-opening and a heightened cleaning regime will take place between bookings.

Anning Road and Henry’s Way play parks also re-opened following a thorough clean of the equipment and touch points such as gates and bins.

The parks will be cleaned twice a week and hand sanitiser will be available, although people are advised to bring their own sanitiser and encourage children to stay two metres apart from each other.

As the parks are re-opening, the public toilets at Anning Road playing field will also re-open.

The chalet and caravan park at Monmouth Beach has been open for several weeks, although owners have only been allowed to use them during the day.

From Saturday, the new government guidance means they will also be able to stay overnight.

The government has also announced weddings can take place from July 4, with the first ceremony due to take place at the Guildhall on July 20.

The council says it isn’t quite ready to re-open the mini golf, table tennis and putting green in the Lister Gardens, but it is planned to re-open these facilities by July 13.

Numbers will be restricted on the mini golf course, all equipment will be cleaned after use, and customers will be encouraged to use hand sanitiser and pay by card.

At the Marine Parade Shelters, the performance area will not be available for events or performances as this would encourage people to congregate, and the Langmoor and Lister Rooms remain closed.

Beach wheelchairs can be hired out from now and will be cleaned between use.

The council is preparing to re-open its offices on Monday, July 13, with limited members of staff in the office and others continuing to work from home.

Only one customer will be allowed in the office at a time, due to difficulties with social distancing, and people are being encouraged to continue to call, email or go online where possible to limit face-to-face contact.

Virtual full council meetings will now be held every four weeks, with the next meeting scheduled for Wednesday July 29, and the first virtual planning committee meeting is scheduled for Wednesday August 5.

Some services will remain closed, including the Charmouth Road park and ride, which will not operate at all this year due to social distancing requirements and the financial viability of the service as a result of reduced passenger numbers.

Deckchairs and trampolines will not be allowed to operate until further notice, but the hair braiding concession will be operating from the Marine Parade Shelters.

The United Beach Mission group, which runs children’s games and activities on the beach, will not be coming to Lyme Regis this year.

The beach showers will not be installed this year due to the high frequency touch points.