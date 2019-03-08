Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Revealed: A map of where big cats have been spotted in Devon and Cornwall

PUBLISHED: 07:00 11 August 2019

Have you seen a big cat in North Devon? We'd like to hear from you. Picture: Getty/Ryan McVay

Have you seen a big cat in North Devon? We'd like to hear from you. Picture: Getty/Ryan McVay

This content is subject to copyright.

Are there big cats roaming Devon and Cornwall?

We have put together a map of reported sightings from data released as part of a freedom of information request made to Devon and Cornwall Police, revealing all the force's logs for big cat sightings in the last few years.

In 2016 the Herald also reported on a big cat that was spotted near Ottery, prompting a slew of residents to share their sightings on social media - which we have also added to our interactive map.

Have you ever seen a big cat or do you have pictures or videos of one? Let us know by emailing beth.sharp2@archant.co.uk and we will add it to our map.

Most Read

Safety measures planned for lethal stretch of A35

The scene on the A35 near Kilmington where a Tesco lorry driver died in April. Picture LDRS

Fly infestation causes misery for residents of East Devon village

The amount of flies swatted by a Feniton resident in their home between 8am and 9am. Picture: contributed

Honiton Gate to Plate is POSTPONED amid storm warnings for Devon

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall visited Honiton last year. Picture: Callum Lawton

Rocks thrown through window of Lyme family home

Police.

Meet the rebellion – battling extinction on the Jurassic Coast

Members of Extinction Rebellion Seaton (l-r) Joe FitzGerald (front), Helena Whitten, Angela Willes and Caroline Spencer.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Safety measures planned for lethal stretch of A35

The scene on the A35 near Kilmington where a Tesco lorry driver died in April. Picture LDRS

Fly infestation causes misery for residents of East Devon village

The amount of flies swatted by a Feniton resident in their home between 8am and 9am. Picture: contributed

Honiton Gate to Plate is POSTPONED amid storm warnings for Devon

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall visited Honiton last year. Picture: Callum Lawton

Rocks thrown through window of Lyme family home

Police.

Meet the rebellion – battling extinction on the Jurassic Coast

Members of Extinction Rebellion Seaton (l-r) Joe FitzGerald (front), Helena Whitten, Angela Willes and Caroline Spencer.

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Wise Owls get a new tree house

Wise Owls pre-school manager Nic Hare with some of the children on their new climbing frame. Picture Chris Carson

Fungi maintain life on earth - the work of the Fungus Conservation Trust

Volunteers with the Fungus Conservation Trust

Revealed: A map of where big cats have been spotted in Devon and Cornwall

Have you seen a big cat in North Devon? We'd like to hear from you. Picture: Getty/Ryan McVay

Cranbrook Running Club’s Maggie Gellersjo completes Swedish Half Marathon

Exeter College Running Club - Cranbrook member Maggie Gellersjo at the Swedish Half Marathon. Picture ERCC

Honiton Petanque targeting a top three Devon League finish

Petanque
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists