Marcus Hartnell wins Seaton and Colyton election
Published: 3:21 PM May 7, 2021
Conservative Marcus Hartnell has won the Seaton and Colyton seat in the Devon County Council elections.
He secured 2,321 votes, beating Martin Shaw (East Devon Alliance), who previously held the seat, by 245 votes.
Mr Shaw gained 2,176 votes, Gorge Tomkins (Labour Party) got 306, Martyn Wilson (Liberal Democrats) got 160, Angela Marynicz (The Democratic Network) got 95 and Paul Blackmore (Freedom Alliance) got 84.
The turnout was42.5 per cent.