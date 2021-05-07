News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Midweek Herald > News

Marcus Hartnell wins Seaton and Colyton election

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Wilkins​

Published: 3:21 PM May 7, 2021   
Seaton councillor Marcus Hartnell

Seaton councillor Marcus Hartnell - Credit: Archant

Conservative Marcus Hartnell has won the Seaton and Colyton seat in the Devon County Council elections.

He secured 2,321 votes, beating Martin Shaw (East Devon Alliance), who previously held the seat, by 245 votes.

Mr Shaw gained 2,176 votes, Gorge Tomkins (Labour Party) got 306, Martyn Wilson (Liberal Democrats) got 160, Angela Marynicz (The Democratic Network) got 95 and Paul Blackmore (Freedom Alliance) got 84.

The turnout was42.5 per cent. 

Seaton News
Colyton News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

East Devon residents are divided on new home building

East Devon's new homes debate divides residents' opinions

Local democracy reporter Daniel Clark

Logo Icon
Rolling countryside with Sidmouth and the sea in the distance

We're wild about open spaces but beware, others are not

East Devon council leader Paul Arnott

Logo Icon
Jack in the Green team

Jack's back with a fresh emphasis on community

Tim Dixon

person
Honiton's Allhallows Museum

How they laid the foundations of a good education for Honiton

Honiton museum curator Margaret Lewis

Logo Icon