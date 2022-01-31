The story of The Glen in Honiton

Opinion

The Glen has an interesting past - Credit: Honiton Museum

Way back in 1891, a Honiton resident wrote to a local newspaper complaining that youths were using choice language and monopolising seats in The Glen.

John and Edward Ashley had spent several hundred pounds making the place picturesque and attractive.

If the lads continued with their discreditable conduct, then the police and magistrates would be called upon.

Three years later, the Ashleys opened The Glen for the Baptist Sunday School annual treat.

The children were given tea and entertainment.

Tommy Vincent, Honiton’s blind musician and poet wrote "Ode the Glen" and dedicated it to the Ashley brothers.

After the Ashley brothers and their sister Elizabeth died, the family offered The Glen plus an additional part not yet opened in 1908 to Honiton Town Council for a nominal rent for the benefit of the town.

The council thought the maintenance cost would be too expensive.

In April 1935, Major Herbert Henry Lilley (of Miller & Lilley) offered The Glen and the adjoining wood to the town to commemorate the Silver Jubilee of King George V and Queen Mary.

Six months later, the council debated how to purchase the part of the Glen which belonged to Mr Walter Tratt and appointed a subcommittee to approach him.

In May the following year, the council discussed the cost of fencing and reported that Mrs Slade was not prepared to sell any portion of her land for building of a public convenience.

A ceremony to officially open the six-acre Glen was held on May 13, 1937.

Major Lilley handed over the deeds to the Mayor and Jan Goodman presented a bouquet of flowers to Mrs Lilley. Honiton Silver Prize Band played throughout the afternoon and evening.

Two weeks later a copper beech tree, a gift from Summerland College, and two oak trees gifted by the Mayor, were planted by schoolchildren.

Three years later notices appeared in the town stating that the metal plaque from an entrance gate pier had disappeared and a reward was promised.

A resident who was concerned about a German invasion returned the plaque and explained that he had removed it in the interest of the community because it bore the name of the town.