Marie Curie needs helpers in Axminster and Honiton

Marir Curie collectors Dave Harvey and Josie Roberts. Picture Ben Gold All Copyright Ben Gold ben@bengold.co.uk

Charity wants volunteers to hand out its fundraising deffodil pins

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Marie Curie – the terminal illness charity - is appealing for volunteers around Honiton and Axminster.

It wants people to commit just two hours of their time to hand out their iconic daffodil pins, in return for donations.

The charity’s annual fundraiser, the Great Daffodil Appeal, takes place in March and Marie Curie is hoping to get more people than ever wearing the daffodil pin.

The money raised means that Marie Curie Nurses can be there for more people living with a terminal illness, providing them with vital one-to-one nursing care and support in their own homes.

Marie Curie community fundraiser for Devon, Connie Thomas said: “Volunteering just two hours of your time at a collection near you in East Devon means that you are raising money to help make sure more dying people get the care and support they need at the end of their lives.

To volunteer visit mariecurie.org.uk/collect or call free on 0800 304 7025