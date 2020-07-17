The show goes on at the Marine Theatre

Inside the Marine Theatre MattAustin

Although the Marine Theatre in Lyme Regis is closed for the time being, there are plans to reopen it in the coming months, subject to Covid-19 restrictions.

There haven’t been many times in the last 125 years, that the historic building that currently houses the Marine Theatre in Lyme Regis, has had to close. Yet, the doors to this ideally located venue right on the seafront remain closed for the time being.

Normally, the venue lends itself to a wide variety of events such as live music performances, films, plays, live screenings, and community-led events.

However, current government guidelines do not allow live indoor performance venues, such as the Marine Theatre, to open.

But with a ‘Show Must Go On’ type of determination, the team at the theatre chose to keep in touch with its audience, by staging several online events, such as the Sunday sessions and a screening of the play written to celebrate its 125th anniversary last year.

As outdoor theatre performances are permitted under the current rules, the Marine is considering the feasibility of hosting a few performances outside this summer.

Even if the arts venue gets the green light to open in future, ensuring the one metre plus distance measures are in the place, its capacity would be reduced by two-thirds, which is unlikely to make most performances financially viable.

Throughout the crisis, the Marine has been able to weather the storm through its small reserves, generous public donations, and grants.

Director Gabby Rabbitts said: “We are working hard to raise funds and reduce costs, so we are confident that we will open again in the coming months.

“Like everyone, we are in an evolving situation where public safety is a priority and restrictions are out of our control. That makes it hard to predict a reopening date.

“I’d like to personally thank all those that have donated to our reopening fund, which is really helping us.

“Better times will come when we can welcome our volunteers and audiences back to enjoy music, comedy, and other performances, along with all the wonderful socialising that comes with those things.”

Members of the public are donating to The Marine Theatre’s reopening fund. Further details about any future performances can be found on its website – www.marinetheatre.com.