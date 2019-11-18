Marvellous production lined up for the Axminster stage

Matt Thomas will be playing the leading role in Axminster Drama Club's production of George's Marvellous Medicine. Picture: Axminster Drama Club Archant

Axminster Drama Club is aiming to produce a pre-Christmas treat with its production of George's Marvellous Medicine.

Axminster Drama Club are taking a break from pantomime this year and instead will be performing George's Marvellous Medicine.

Adapted from Roald Dahl's much-loved book George's Marvellous Medicine by David Wood, it's a play for children of all ages.

George lives on a farm, managed by his mother and father.

Their lives are thrown into disarray by the arrival of Grandma, who behaves appallingly. George tries to make her 'better' by creating a marvellous medicine, which has the most extraordinary effect on Grandma, who grows and grows until she bursts through the ceiling.

George's father realises that the magic medicine could work on his farm animals, providing extra food to help feed a hungry world. But attempts to make more medicine lead to hilarious and frustrating happenings.

Axminster Drama Club will be staging the production from Friday, December 20 to Saturday, December 21 including a matinee on the Saturday.

Tickets can be purchased from Archway Bookshop in Axminster or on line at ticketsource.co.uk/axminster-drama-club.

Tickets are priced at £10 for adults, £6 for children and a family ticket for only £30.