Industry success for teaching technology which boosted maths at Cranbrook

A technology-based maths teaching system which led to impressive progress at Cranbrook Education Campus has received national recognition in its field.

The Exeter-based company Sparx, which developed the system, has won an Education Resources award for the success of its collaboration with the Ted Wragg Trust, which consists of six schools including the CEC.

Sparx worked with the Trust to investigate how children learn maths, and then created a personalised teaching technology. It sets lessons and homework which evolve and adapt according to each child’s individual needs.

This approach has been rolled out to other schools and helped thousands of children to improve their skills and confidence in maths. But Cranbrook achieved the highest rate of progress in Yr 7 and 8 maths among 16 schools across Devon.

The award to Sparx, in the category of ‘Collaboration between School and Supplier’, was announced on Friday, March 22. The Education Resources Awards are run by the British Educational Suppliers Association and judged by teaching professionals.