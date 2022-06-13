News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Midweek Herald > News

Mayor launches Scouts' new roof appeal

Philippa Davies

Published: 3:09 PM June 13, 2022
Scouts with Honiton's Mayor Cllr Serena Sexton

Scouts with Honiton's Mayor Cllr Serena Sexton and their fundraising progress banner - Credit: Honiton Scouts

A fundraising appeal to buy a new roof for Honiton’s Scout Hall has been officially launched by the town mayor, Cllr Serena Sexton. 

The roof of the building, which is used by nearly 100 Beavers, Cubs and Scouts every week, has been leaking for some time, causing brown patches on the ceiling where the rain has come in. 

The group are hoping to raise £25,000 to pay for the work, which is not urgent yet, but will need to be carried out within the next two years. 

Because it is such a costly project, the Scouts are planning a long way ahead, and began their fundraising with a coffee morning on Saturday, June 11 – which raised £111.50. They are also applying for grants and funding from other sources. 

The Scouts have thanked A1 Print & Stitch for donating a banner displaying their progress towards their fundraising target. 

Any local business that would like to donate to the appeal is asked to contact Scout leader Helen Turner by emailing turner191@btinternet.com 

